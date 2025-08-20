State Rep. Claudia Ordaz says IVF treatments kept her from attending legislative session

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas State Representative Claudia Ordaz, who represents part of El Paso, revealed that she was getting IVF treatment during the quorum break organized by state Democratic lawmakers earlier this month. When the quorum break first started, Ordaz announced that she had been excused from attending the legislative session at the state capitol due to "personal medical reasons." She later stated that while she was sitting in a hospital waiting room, DPS officers showed up to a relative's house looking for her. Governor Greg Abbott had called for the Texas Rangers to investigate all Democratic lawmakers who had not attended the legislative session.

In her statement, posted today to Instagram, Ordaz said she had hoped to keep her personal health matters private, but respect for her constituents and colleagues compelled her to reveal her IVF treatments. Ordaz also opened up about her battle with infertility.

"For many years, many of you closest to me have known I have struggled with infertility," Ordaz explained in her statement. "It is something that has quietly weighed on me, but I have continued to serve with the same determination and passion, always putting my community first. As I approach 40, I feel the weight of time more than ever. Infertility has been one of the most difficult battles of my life, and losing my father before he ever had the chance to be part of that chapter in my life is something that still weighs heavily on me. With both urgency and hope in my heart, I had made the decision to begin my IVF journey when the regular legislative session ended earlier this year."

Ordaz added that she stands with the Democrats who are fighting Republican efforts to introduce a new Congressional map in Texas.