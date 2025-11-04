Skip to Content
Gov. Abbott threatens tariff on NYC residents moving to Texas, calls for moment of silence as Mamdani wins race for mayor

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott says that he will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving from New York City to Texas. The governor's statement comes as Democrat Zohran Mamdani won the race to become New York City's next mayor.

Abbott posted on X on Monday morning about his intention to impose the new tariff.

After Mamdani's win was called Tuesday night, Greg Abbott also called for a moment of silence for New York City.

"Thoughts & prayers," Abbott added to his X post.

