Scientists aim to bring back an extinct predator

AUSTIN, Texas --

It sounds like something right out of Jurassic Park. Scientists say they want to resurrect a tiger that's been extinct for a very long time.

The Tasmanian once roamed the Australian bush before its extinction almost 100-years ago. The tiger is officially know as the thylacine and an Australian research lab is leading the initiative to bring the species back to life.

Scientists admit that since the animal does not exist the task will not be easy. They plan to harness advances in genetics, DNA retrieval, and artificial reproduction for the project.