Caitlin Clark picks Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 pick in WNBA All-Star Game draft

(CNN) — Caitlin Clark took her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston with the first pick in the WNBA All-Star Game draft – and later turned down an offer to trade her.

Clark was given the No. 1 pick for the All-Star Game, which will be played on July 19 at Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, by coming top of the fan vote and later selected another Fever teammate in Kelsey Mitchell.

Napheesa Collier, the other team captain, took Breanna Stewart with her top pick and later offered Clark a straight swap between Stewart and Boston.

“Absolutely not,” Clark laughed. “Not happening. I don’t think Phee actually meant that, I think she just wanted to see how I would react.”

Clark rounded off her star-studded team with the New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Las Vegas Aces star and MVP A’ja Wilson and the Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally, while Mitchell is a reserve.

Collier and Stewart will be joined in their starting five by the Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray, Seattle Storm star Nneka Ogwumike and Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers, with Collier selecting Minnesota Lynx teammate Courtney Williams as first reserve.

Clark opted against drafting rival Angel Reese as a reserve, meaning the pair will face off this year after teaming up in 2024 to take on – and beat – the US Olympic team.

One trade that was agreed on, however, was that of the head coaches, with the New York Liberty’s Sandy Brondello swapping to coach Team Clark, while Cheryl Reeves will now coach Team Collier.

Teams in full

Caitlin Clark (IND)

Aliyah Boston (IND)

Sabrina Ionescu (NYL)

A’ja Wilson (LVA)

Satou Sabally (PHX)

Kelsey Mitchell (IND)

Gabby Williams (SEA)

Sonia Citron (WAS)

Kiki Iriafen (WAS)

Jackie Young (LVA)

Kayla Thornton (GSV)

Napheesa Collier (MIN)

Breanna Stewart (NYL)

Allisha Gray (ATL)

Nneka Ogwumike (SEA)

Paige Bueckers (DAL)

Courtney Williams (MIN)

Skylar Diggins (SEA)

Angel Reese (CHI)

Alyssa Thomas (PHX)

Kelsey Plum (LAS)

Rhyne Howard (ATL)

Meanwhile, Clark is expected to make her highly anticipated return to the court when the Indiana Fever host the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.

Clark has been out for two weeks with a groin injury and has missed five WNBA games, including the Commissioner’s Cup final win against the Minnesota Lynx. The Fever are 3-2 in Clark’s absence.

In her second season in the WNBA, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

