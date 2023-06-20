El Paso Zoo welcomes new town of prairie dogs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The director of the El Paso Zoo tells ABC-7 that he welcomed 12 new prairie dogs a few days ago. This comes after officials with the USDA discovered in April of 2023 that all of the Zoo's previous prairie dogs had disappeared.

These new prairie dogs come from Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. The town consists of six males and six females. The Zoo is quarantining the whole group and expects to debut them in about 30 days.

Zoo officials were forced to make modifications to the prairie dog exhibit after the last town went missing. They say they still are not sure how the prairie dogs disappeared.