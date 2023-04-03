Skip to Content
El Paso Zoo mystery: The case of the vanishing prairie dogs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo has made significant modifications after a colony of prairie dogs suddenly vanished from their exhibit.

According to zoo officials, the prairie dogs were reported missing in March 2022. However, the last time they were seen was in September 2021.

The colony of 14 black-tailed prairie dogs was likely underground for the colder season.

After their disappearance, zoo staff members began to search for them. A volunteer even remained in the area an entire day waiting for their re-emergence.

A few Fort Bliss soldiers dug up the tunnels, but no trace of the animals was ever found.

The zoo director, Joe Montisano, told ABC-7 he is still puzzled by the disappearance.

Rosemary Montañez

