California sues LA suburb for temporary ban of homeless shelters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has filed a lawsuit against a Los Angeles suburb over the city’s recent moratorium on homeless shelters and temporary housing. In the lawsuit filed Monday, the state argues that Norwalk violates half dozen housing laws by enacting the temporary ban. City officials in a recent statement defended the moratorium and said it’s essential to address public safety concerns. The state attorney general is asking the court to repeal the city’s law. The lawsuit is part of an ongoing efforts by Gov. Gavin Newsom to push back on what he sees as local resistance and defiance of state laws.

