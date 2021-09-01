Dodgers rally past Braves for sweep, Scherzer leaves after 6

ap-national-sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner and AJ Pollock singled home the tying and go-ahead runs through the same infield hole in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Atlanta Braves 4-3 to complete a three-game sweep. The Dodgers staked Max Scherzer to an early 2-0 lead. He was dominating the NL East-leading Braves when he left after 76 pitches because of a tight hamstring. The right-hander struck out nine and walked none in six innings. Dansby Swanson homered to give Atlanta a 3-2 lead in the eighth. Eddie Rosario had a two-run shot for the Braves.