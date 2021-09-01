Mariners silence Houston bats again for 1-0 victory

ap-national-sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert and four relievers combined to shut out Houston for the second straight day and J.P. Crawford scored the lone run on a sacrifice fly to give the Seattle Mariners a 1-0 win over the Astros. Seattle took two of three in the series from the AL West leaders, and if not for a late collapse in the opener, may have come away with a sweep. The Mariners are still 6 ½ back of Houston in the AL West but continue to hang around in the AL wild-card race. Abraham Toro’s sacrifice fly scored Crawford with the only run. Seattle won Tuesday’s game 4-0.