New-look US opens World Cup qualifying, 4 years after flop

ap-national-sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A new-look U.S. soccer team opens World Cup qualifying in El Salvador on Thursday night, four years after a loss at Trinidad and Tobago ended a streak of seven straight appearances for the Americans in soccer’s showcase. Christian Pulisic will miss the game. He hasn’t played in a match since Aug. 14, missing Chelsea’s last two games following a positive COVID-19 test. Gregg Berhalter, coach of the 10th-ranked U.S., must choose from among three goalkeepers with no previous experience in qualifying: Zack Steffen, Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath. No. 64 El Salvador last reached the World Cup in 1982.