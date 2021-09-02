Baker throws for school record in Southern Illinois’ win

ap-national-sports

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Nic Baker threw for a school-record 460 yards and four touchdowns and Southern Illinois beat Southeast Missouri 47-21 in a season opener. Baker finished 25-of-34 passing with his yardage total breaking Sam Straub’s record of 450 yards set against Western Illinois in 2016. Avante Cox made five catches for 187 yards, the first game of at least 150 yards receiving for the Salukis since 2017. The pair connected for a school-record 99-yard touchdown on the Salukis’ first play from scrimmage. Tied at 7, Baker threw two more touchdown passes and Justin Strong ran for another as the Salukis took off to a 28-7 halftime lead.