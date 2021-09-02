Chris Pronger settling into quieter life outside hockey

ap-national-sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Chris Pronger has been out of hockey for more than a year now and has no immediate desire to return. The Hall of Fame defenseman worked in the NHL’s department of player safety after his playing days were over and tried a front office job with the Florida Panthers. Pronger spent less than three years with Florida and found that path wasn’t for him. At 46, he has settled in the St. Louis suburbs and is helping his wife run a travel business. Playing air hockey is the closest thing the long-feared defenseman will have to his old sport any time soon.