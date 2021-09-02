Defending champ Alabama faces No. 14 Miami in Atlanta

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

Defending national champion Alabama and No. 14 Miami open their seasons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Hurricanes are led by quarterback D’Eriq King. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young makes his first career start for preseason No. 1 Alabama. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has won all 14 season openers at Alabama. But the Tide is replacing Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and fellow finalists Mac Jones and Najee Harris.