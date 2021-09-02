Edwards throws 3 TDs, UNH holds off Stony Brook 27-21

ap-national-sports

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Bret Edwards threw three touchdown passes, two to Brian Espanet, and New Hampshire held off Stony Brook for a 27-21 victory in a season and Colonial Athletic Association opener. Edwards sandwiched two short first-half TD passes to Kyle Lepkowski and Espanet around a 4-yard rushing score by Sean Coyne. Edwards connected with Espanet for a 64-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter to lead 27-0. Stony Brook rallied to get within six points and started its final drive with two minutes remaining from its own 44 but three incomplete passes finished a nine-play drive at the UNH 19 with 18 seconds left.