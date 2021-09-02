England reports alleged racism after 4-0 win in Hungary

ap-national-sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

England’s players weathered a hostile atmosphere that included jeers for taking a knee, plastic cups thrown onto the field and then alleged racist chants in their 4-0 win over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier. Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Harry Maguire scored in a 14-minute flurry and Declan Rice added a fourth second-half goal for a result that will be overshadowed by what England’s players were subjected to. Pitchside reporters for domestic broadcasters ITV and Sky Sports said they saw and heard individuals among the Hungary supporters behind one of the goals aim monkey chants at Sterling and unused substitute Jude Bellingham, who are Black. England coach Gareth Southgate said the allegations have been reported to UEFA.