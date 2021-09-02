Former player sues WSU, football coach over dismissal

ap-national-sports

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former player for Washington State University contends in a lawsuit that his civil rights were violated when he was kicked off the football team after complaining about potential exposure to COVID-19 and for joining an association of Black students. Kassidy Woods of Addison, Texas, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Dallas. He contends he was the victim of racism by football coach Nick Rolovich and by the Pullman-based university when he was kicked off the team last year. Woods seeks actual and punitive damages set by the court. Woods entered the transfer portal last year and has landed at Northern Colorado.