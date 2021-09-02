Former Syracuse women’s coach signs for club in Spain

ap-national-sports

MADRID (AP) — The Syracuse women’s basketball coach who resigned after players accused him of bullying has been hired by a professional club in Spain. Madrid club Leganés announced the signing of Quentin Hillsman a month after he stepped down amid an external review of his program. He left Syracuse after 15 seasons when he was accused by former players and staff of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact. Two former players defended Hillsman on social media when the new allegations surfaced. Leganés club president José Ramos says “having Coach Q is a privilege for this club.”