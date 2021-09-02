Heupel’s debut ends in Tennessee’s 38-6 win

ap-national-sports

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee ran for four touchdowns, and Josh Heupel’s debut as the Volunteers head coach was a success with a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green. After rushing for just 67 net yards in the first half, the Vols gained more than 200 yards in the second half — while having Jabari Small (124 yards) and Tiyon Evans (116) lead the assault. Quarterback Joe Milton, a transfer from Michigan, threw for 140 yards (11 of 23) and ran for two scores in Heupel’s uptempo attack. The game marked the start of the 100th season of football in Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium.