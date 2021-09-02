Mercer dominates Point University 69-0 with 778 total yards

ap-national-sports

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw for 139 yards and a touchdown and Tommy Pollack ran for 103 yards and two scores and Mercer beat NAIA-member Point University 69-0 in its season opener. The Bears’ total points established a new program record. Mercer amassed a total of 778 yards with 539 coming on the ground. Mercer had 12 rushers finish with yardage from the line of scrimmage while nine players caught at least one pass. Peevey was 9-for-12 passing. Point University which gained 99 yards in total offense.