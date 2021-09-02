No. 13 Florida opens season at Swamp against in-state FAU

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

Florida begins life without Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask, All-American tight end Kyle Pitts and dynamic receiver Kadarius Toney. The trio made the Gators hum offensively last season, when they averaged 39.8 points a game. Quarterback Emory Jones, tight end Kemore Gamble and receiver Jacob Copeland have huge cleats to fill in Gainesville and will get a chance to shine against Florida Atlantic. The Owls are entering their second season under ex-Florida State coach Willie Taggart and their first with Miami graduate transfer N’Kosi Perry at quarterback.