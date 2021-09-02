Rodriguez, Richards combine on 5-hitter, Red Sox beat Rays

ap-national-sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat Tampa Bay 4-0 for a split of their four-game series with the AL East-leading Rays. Garrett Richards replaced Rodriguez with two on and no outs in the seventh, and the right-hander escaped the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a fly ball. Richards earned his second save, finishing a five-hitter. Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 33 games with a seventh-inning walk but left afterward with a headache.