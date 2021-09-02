Seahawks sign QB Jake Luton, place Cedric Ogbuehi on IR

ap-national-sports

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks added a third quarterback on the active roster after signing Jake Luton. They also placed offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve. Luton was released by Jacksonville and took the roster spot made available when Sean Mannion was released by Seattle. Luton started three games last season for the Jaguars but he’s returning to his home state with the Seahawks. Ogbuehi has missed time during training camp due to a biceps injury and going on injured reserve means he will miss the first three games of the season.