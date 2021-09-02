Texas debut for Card and Sark against Louisiana-Lafayette

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

Texas opens the Steve Sarkisian era when the No. 21 Longhorns host No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette. And he’s already made one big decision is picking Hudson Card as his starting quarterback over the more experiences Casey Thompson. This season opener won’t be an easy one for Texas. The Ragin’ Cajuns return 20 starters from their 10-1 finish in 2020 and will be in search of a huge upset. That puts a lot of pressure on Card who has just one career pass completion but was good enough in training camp to be named the starter.