Tulane moves second home game vs. Morgan St. to Birmingham

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane has decided to move its second scheduled home football game to Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, where the university’s athletic program relocated as Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana. The Sept. 11 matchup with Morgan State will be the second home game this season the Green Wave has been forced to relocate because of the storm. Tulane was supposed to open its football season at home Saturday against No. 2 Oklahoma. The Sooners would have been the highest-ranked team to play at Tulane since second-ranked LSU met the Green Wave in the Superdome in 2007. But that game was moved to Norman, Oklahoma.