Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Updated
today at 3:17 PM
Published 3:06 PM

De La Hoya pulls out of Sept. 11 fight, says he has Covid

Oscar De La Hoya speaks during a recent interview with ABC-7.
KVIA
Oscar De La Hoya speaks during a recent interview with ABC-7.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar De La Hoya’s return to the ring will have to wait after the fighter said he tested positive for Covid-19. The 48-year-old De La Hoya was scheduled to fight on Sept. 11 against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event from Staples Center in Los Angeles. It would have been his first fight since being stopped by Manny Pacquiao in 2008. The former boxing champion posted a video online of himself in a hospital bed, saying he caught the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

Sports / Top Stories / US & World

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content