Dutch on course again in wheelchair tennis at Paralympics

ap-national-sports

TOKYO (AP) — The Netherlands is showing its dominance again in wheelchair tennis at the Paralympics. The Dutch have excelled in the sport since Esther Vergeer dominated the game. She retired in 2013 with seven Paralympic titles and a winning streak of 470 matches. The Dutch won their first gold this week in Quad Doubles as Sam Schroder and Niels Vink defeated the Australian pair of Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson. They are also in the women’s singles gold-medal final with Diede de Groot facing Yui Kamiji of Japan. They also have finalists in all three gold-medal matches on the final day of wheelchair tennis at the Paralympic Games.