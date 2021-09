ap-national-sports

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Samson Evans scored three, short rushing first-half touchdowns and Eastern Michigan beat FCS-member St. Francis (PA) 35-15 in the season opener for both teams. Evans scored a pair of 1-yard runs in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead before Jawon Hamilton ploughed in from 2-yards out for a three-score lead in the second. Kahtero Summers caught five passes for 115 yards for St. Francis.