FIFA probes racist abuse of England players in Hungary

ap-national-sports

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says it will take “adequate actions” once it has investigated the the racial abuse that England players faced in Hungary. England’s players were targeted during their 4-0 victory over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier at Puskas Arena in Budapest. They were jeered for taking a knee, pelted with plastic cups after goals and then targeted with alleged racist chants. FIFA’s statement stopped short of directly condemning Hungary fans for the abuse which included monkey chanting. The Hungarian Football Association has condemned the actions of “those who were disruptive” in the crowd but made no mention of the racial abuse.