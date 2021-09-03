Hamilton leads Verstappen in 1st practice at Dutch GP

ap-national-sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has upstaged Max Verstappen to post the fastest time in a sunny first practice session for the Netherlands Grand Prix. The race returned to the Netherlands for the first time since 1985. The Mercedes star was .097 ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull and .1 clear of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. The session was interrupted after just 20 minutes when Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel had engine failure. There was no more action. In the morning legions of orange-clad Dutch fans packed on trains as they came to cheer on their countryman Verstappen.