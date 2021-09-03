OF Duran latest Red Sox player added to COVID-related list

ap-national-sports

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have placed outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID-19-related injured list, bringing the team’s total to nine players added to the list in a span of a week. The Red Sox announced the move before Friday night’s home game against the Cleveland Indians. Manager Alex Cora said earlier Friday that Duran wasn’t feeling well and would not be with the team as he underwent testing. The club announced a few hours later that Duran had been added to the list, which has been growing since Boston placed infielders Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo on it Aug. 27.