Senzatela pitches 7 strong innings, Rockies beat Braves 4-3

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela overcame a leadoff home run by Ozzie Albies, pitching seven strong innings as the Colorado Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3. The Braves maintained a two-game lead in the NL East over Philadelphia, which lost at Miami. Charlie Blackmon homered for the second time in as many nights and C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning. Senzatela allowed six hits and three runs. Carlos Estévez pitched a hitless ninth for his fourth save in eight chances.