Tall task: Cape Verde aims high in AfroBasket semifinals

ap-national-sports

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

Tiny Cape Verde has one big advantage as it tries to become African basketball champion for the first time: 7-foot-3 former NBA draft pick Walter “Edy” Tavares. The Real Madrid center has led his squad into the AfroBasket semifinals to face defending champion Tunisia on Saturday. Senegal squares off with Ivory Coast in the other final-four game in Kigali, Rwanda. While the FIBA tournament doesn’t boast the star power of an Olympics, it does showcase the ever-competitive and improving quality of basketball on the continent. The 260-pound Tavares scored 23 points to go with 15 rebounds and five blocks in a 79-71 win over Uganda in the quarterfinals.