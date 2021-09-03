UEFA has ‘grave concerns’ over FIFA’s biennial WCup push

ap-national-sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he has “grave concerns” about FIFA’s plans to stage World Cups every two years and is astonished by the lack of consultation by Gianni Infantino’s governing body. The comments were made in a letter to Football Supporters Europe. Ceferin says he backed the group’s “extremely valid and important” concerns about the damage doubling the frequency of World Cups would cause to domestic and regional competitions.