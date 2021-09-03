Undersized and overlooked, Patterson makes Washington roster

ap-national-sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jaret Patterson is no stranger to proving doubters wrong. The undersized running back was under-recruited out of high school and took a year off before going to the University of Buffalo. Then after a highlight reel that included an eight-touchdown, 400-yard game, Patterson went undrafted by all 32 NFL teams. A tip from Chase Young led Washington to sign Patterson. He made the team thanks to an impressive training camp and preseason. Now the 5-foot-8 dynamo is getting praise from Barry Sanders, and those who know him best expect Patterson to take the league by storm.