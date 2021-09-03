Virginia Tech holds off Howell, No. 10 North Carolina 17-10

ap-national-sports

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Braxton Burmeister ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Virginia Tech made Sam Howell look pedestrian in a 17-10 victory over No. 10 North Carolina on Friday night in the opener for both teams. Burmeister scored on a 4-yard run and found James Mitchell for an 11-yard scoring strike as the Hokies built a 14-0 lead they took into halftime. Howell, who’d thrown eight touchdown passes in two prior games against Virginia Tech, was sacked six times and intercepted three times, the last when he threw wildly while in the grasp of Jordan Williams and found Chamarri Conner at the Hokies 40.