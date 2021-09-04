Arkansas State rides backup QB to win over Central Arkansas

ap-national-sports

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Backup quarterback Layne Hatcher threw four second-half touchdowns _ three of them to Corey Rucker _ turning a one-point halftime deficit into a rout as Arkansas State dominated the second half to beat FCS-member Central Arkansas 40-21 in a season opener. Central Arkansas used a stout defense and Breylin Smith’s 66-yard scoring strike to Chris Richmond to lead 7-6 at halftime. Arkansas State starting QB James Blackman directed a nine-play 51-yard drive for the go-ahead score with 8:21 left in the third quarter after Johnnie Lang returned a punt 29 yards to near midfield. Alan Lamar ended the drive with a 2-yard TD run for a 13-7 lead. Hatcher took over from there, completing all 12 of his pass attempts for 150 yards