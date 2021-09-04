Army dominates Georgia State in season opener, 43-10

ap-national-sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Christian Anderson ran for one touchdown, passed for another and Army opened the season with a 43-10 victory over Georgia State. The Black Knights turned two Georgia State turnovers into touchdowns and a 27-7 halftime lead. Army scored on four of its five first-half drives. Army broke the game open to start the second half after Georgia State turned the ball over on downs and Army connected on a pass play of 40 yards to Tyrell Robinson. As usual, the Black Knights stuck to the ground on offense but did surprise the Panthers with two wide-open touchdown receptions.