Bianca Andreescu improves to 10-0 at U.S. Open

ap-national-sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Bianca Andreescu who improved her lifetime U.S. Open record to 10-0 by defeating Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2. The first player from Canada to win a Grand Slam singles title returned to the tournament after sitting out last year because of the pandemic. The 21-year-old Andreescu seemingly picked up where she left off in 2019 when she pulled out a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Serena Williams to win the U.S. Open. Her road back to Flushing Meadows has been riddled with roadblocks. She battled injuries that contributed to her missing all of 2020 to COVID-19 to a first-round loss this year at Wimbledon.