Blackmon, Cron power Rockies past NL East-leading Braves 7-6

ap-national-sports

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon homered for the third straight game, Raimel Tapia had a go-ahead sacrifice fly and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 Saturday night. C.J. Cron also homered for the Rockies. Ozzie Albies homered for the second time in as many games for the NL East-leading Braves, who remained two games in front of the Philadelphia Phillies. Travis d’Arnaud added a homer in the ninth for Atlanta.