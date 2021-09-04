Dike has goal, assist in return, Orlando City beats Crew 3-2

ap-national-sports

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike had a goal and an assist in his first start in two months, Júnior Urso also scored and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night. Dike side-footed a one-touch pass to Urso for a first-timer that capped the scoring in the 69th minute. Orlando City has won five straight against the defending MLS champion Crew, its longest winning streak against any team in its MLS history, and is unbeaten in seven straight overall. Dike scored in the 26th minute, and Silvester van de Water made it 2-0 about three minutes later. After an Orlando City own goal in the 52nd minute, Miguel Berry bounced a shot over the head of goalkeeper Adam Grinwis to pull the Crew even in the 54th.