Gragson holds off Burton in OT to win Xfinity at Darlington

ap-national-sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gragson held off Harrison Burton in a two-lap overtime shootout at at Darlington Raceway on Saturday for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season. Gragson began his week by extending his deal to drive the series for JR Motorsports in 2022 and capped it with his third career win _ and first ever at the track “Too Tough To Tame.” It looked like no one, including Gragson, would be able to outrun Cup Series star Denny Hamlin late in the race. But a caution came out with 10 laps to go and when Hamlin went into pit, there was a tire already over the wall waiting and he was sent to the back of the lead-lap cars.