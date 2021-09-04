Grizzlies roar: Montana shocks No. 20 Washington 13-7

ap-national-sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Montana became the first FCS team to upset a ranked FBS team in five years, shocking No. 20 Washington 13-7 on Saturday night. Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter, and the Grizzlies added a short field goal with 2:54 left to take a six-point lead. Montana is the first FCS team to beat a ranked FBS team since North Dakota State won at No. 13 Iowa 23-21 early in the 2016 season, and the fifth time it has happened since Appalachian State’s famous upset of No. 5 Michigan in 2007.