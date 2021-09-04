Johnson throws 5 TDs, helps JMU rout Morehead St. 68-10

ap-national-sports

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson matched a program record with five touchdown passes, leading second-ranked James Madison in a 68-10 rout of Morehead State on Saturday night in a season opener. Kaelon Black had 100 yards rushing for the Dukes. Latrele Palmer added 98 yards on the ground with a pair of touchdowns. The Dukes put up 688 yards of offense and held the Eagles to minus-57 yards rushing. They also scored a program-best 51 points in the second half. Mark Pappas completed 22 of 41 passes for 243 yards but threw three interceptions for Morehead State.