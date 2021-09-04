NAIA Indiana Wesleyan defeats Valparaiso 28-10

ap-national-sports

MARION, Ind. (AP) — Jacquez Carter broke a 32-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive and Indiana Wesleyan added three more unanswered scores in the first quarter en route to a 28-10 win over Valparaiso. Indiana Wesleyan, which competes in the NAIA, rolled past Division I Valpo to win its third straight home opener. Brayden Smith gained 126 yards on six carries, highlighted by a 71-yard punt return for the Wildcats second touchdown. Donovan Shelton, with 11 tackles and an interception, led a defense that forced three fumbles and picked off Valpo four times. Teryn Berry passed for 174 yards, completing 15 of 30. Chuck Maxwell gained 77 yards rushing, including a 45-yard burst in the third quarter for Valparaiso’s lone touchdown.