No. 7 Iowa State survives against Northern Iowa, 16-10

ap-national-sports

By ANDREW LOGUE

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — No. 7 Iowa State staved off upset-minded Northern Iowa 16-10 to avoid being on the receiving end of college football’s biggest FCS over FBS upset since Appalachian State beat No. 5 Michigan in 2007. Northern Iowa kept the Cyclones offense off balance throughout the contest. Brock Purdy completed 21 of 26 passes for 197 yards for Iowa State. All-America running back Breece Hall, who rushed for 1,572 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry last season, finished with 69 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown.