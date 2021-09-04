Rogers stuns No. 1 Barty in 3 sets to advance at U.S. Open

ap-national-sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Shelby Rogers took the first set and rallied from three game down in the third to upset women’s No. 1 Ash Barty 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 (5) at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the fourth round. Rogers is the last American left in the women’s draw. She was fantastic in the third, hitting backhand winners and using a 103 mph serve to fight her way back against the reigning Wimbledon champion. Barty had not dropped a set in the tournament but was sloppy from the start. She made 17 unforced errors in the first set and then three more when she held a 5-2 lead in the third that let Rogers back in.