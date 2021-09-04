Stephen F. Austin roars back against Tarleton, 20-10

ap-national-sports

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Trae Self passed for 235 yards with a touchdown, Miles Reed rushed for 71 yards and a score, Chris Campos kicked two field goals and Stephen F. Austin rallied to defeat Tarleton State 20-10 in a season opener for both teams. The Lumberjacks fell into a 10-0 hole but then scored 20 unanswered points over the final 37 minutes. Self found Xavier Gipson for a 35-yard score to make it 10-7 with 6:44 left in the first half. Tarleton’s Steven Duncan was 21-for-33 passing for 242 yards and a TD, but was picked off three times