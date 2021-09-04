Villanova dominates Lehigh 47-3 behind Smith, Covington

ap-national-sports

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw for three touchdowns and Justin Covington ran for 156 yards and a pair of scores and Villanova beat Lehigh 47-3 in the season opener for both teams. Former Lehigh receiver Dez Boykin caught three passes — two for touchdowns — and collected 90 yards receiving in his return. he Wildcats established control of the line of scrimmage when Covington ran it in from 13 yards out to end a seven-play, 61-yard drive early in the second quarter. Cross Wilkinson threw for 134 yards for the Mountain Hawks.