Larin keeps finding net, helping Canada earn 1-1 draw vs. US

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cyle Larin is doing what he always does by finding the back of the net. If the forward keeps this up, he might just help Canada end its long World Cup drought. Larin scored the tying goal in the 62nd minute Sunday night to help Canada earn a 1-1 draw against the United States. That was his 20th international goal and ninth of this qualifying cycle _ most in CONCACAF and tied for second in all qualifying. Larin also has 12 goals for Canada, the most in a calendar year by four with more games to play.