LEADING OFF: Dodgers star Pujols back at Busch Stadium

By The Associated Press

Albert Pujols is sure to get a big ovation at Busch Stadium when the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger returns to face the Cardinals. The 41-year-old Pujols called St. Louis home for his first 11 major league seasons from 2001-2011 and helped the Cards win two World Series championships. Pujols insists he’ll try to focus on the games between the playoff contenders that starts Monday, rather than the fanfare. Pujols has made one return since leaving Cardinals, back in 2019 with the Los Angeles Angels.